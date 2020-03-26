STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Bengal releases helpline number for children suffering from stress amid lockdown

The helpline numbers have been circulated among various police stations across the city and state and also on social media.

Published: 26th March 2020 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

Telephone

For representational purposes

By PTI

KOLKATA: Amid concerns that children might suffer from depression due to the ongoing lockdown, the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) has launched a helpline number through which psychiatrists and paediatricians would provide consultation to children for free.

According to the Chairperson of the WBCPCR, Ananya Chatterjee Chakraborti, the commission since Wednesday has started a helpline with a team of 17 psychiatrists, paediatricians, counsellors and psychologists to help the children who are under stress due to lockdown.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES ON COVID-19 HERE

"This has been done to help the children, who are suffering from boredom for being locked up at their houses due to this shutdown," Chakraborti said on Thursday.

Since they are not being able to go outside and play regularly, there are chances that stress and depression might creep in. So this helpline will help both the children and their parents to deal with such situations, she said. The mobile numbers of each consultant and time slot have been given in the list published by the commission.

The helpline numbers have been circulated among various police stations across the city and state and also on social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday evening announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, an elderly man tested positive for the coronavirus in West Bengal, 10th case of the deadly viral disease in the state, health officials said on Thursday.

Of the ten afflicted with the disease in the state, one has died.

Roads in large parts of West Bengal were deserted on Thursday, the second day of the nationwide lockdown.

People, however, resorted to panic buying at several markets in Kolkata by violating the advice of social distancing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 child rights India under lockdown
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp