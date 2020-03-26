STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Government official prosecuted for denying equipment to quarantine facility in JK

Action has been initiated under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 against the principal, a government official, for his failure to perform the duties assigned to him.

Published: 26th March 2020 09:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 09:41 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes(Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Prosecution proceedings have been initiated against the Principal of the Degree College at Tral in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir for violating the district administration's orders and not providing the requisite equipment for newly established quarantine facilities, an official said Thursday.

"Prosecution proceedings have been initiated against Principal, Degree College, Tral for violating orders of district administration and not providing equipment including LPG gas heaters, electric heaters, generator sets, computer systems for the newly established quarantine facilities," an official spokesperson said.

The college has been turned into a quarantine facility for suspected cases of coronavirus.

Action has been initiated under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 against the principal, a government official, for his failure to perform the duties assigned to him and for obstructing government functionaries in discharging their duties, the spokesperson said.

He said termination notices were issued to two employees of the District Tuberculosis Centre who were found to be absent when the District Magistrate was inspecting the preparations to deal with COVID-19 cases at the centre.

District Magistrate, Pulwama reiterated that any laxity on the part of government functionaries involved in discharging duties related to prevention of COVID-19 shall be dealt with under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and relevant penal provisions.

He advised government employees to be proactive and make extra effort towards preventing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir quarantine arrested coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp