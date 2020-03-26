STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: IAF readies nine quarantine facilities at its nodal bases across India

IAF aircraft are continuing to fly in medical supplies and doctors to Leh and fly out blood samples for COVID-19 testing to Chandigarh and Delhi, the release noted.

Published: 26th March 2020 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

A quarantine centre in Ranchi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday said it has created nine quarantine facilities of 200-300 personnel capacity each at its nodal bases across the country to combat the outbreak of novel coronavirus.

"To monitor the prevailing situation and provide immediate response and assistance as required, a 24x7 crisis management cell has been set up at the IAF Headquarters and various Command Headquarters," stated an IAF press release.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES ON COVID-19 HERE

"Command Hospital Air Force Bangalore (CHAFB) has been designated as the first laboratory in the IAF to undertake COVID-19 testing, which will greatly enhance the region's ability to carry out quick testing of suspected cases and allow prompt and timely intervention where required," it mentioned.

All measures and directives issued by the government towards containing the spread of COVID-19 have been strictly enforced across all IAF stations, the release stated.

"The Indian Air Force continues to take measures to provide all possible assistance to civil administration across the country in containing the spread of COVID-19.

The IAF has created nine quarantine facilities of 200-300 personnel capacity each at nodal IAF bases across the country," the release noted.

Comments

