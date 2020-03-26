STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Rajnath Singh holds review meeting to check lockdown preparedness

Published: 26th March 2020 12:43 PM

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday chaired a review meeting with the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chiefs of Army, Navy and Air Force and senior officials. (Photo | Ministry of Defence Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday chaired a review meeting with the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chiefs of Army, Navy and Air Force and senior officials on the preparedness for tackling COVID-19 menace.

"Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh chairing a review meeting on MoD's preparedness for tackling the COVID-19 menace. #IndiaFightsCorona," the Ministry of Defence tweeted from its official account.

COVID-19 LIVE | 18 dead so far, confirmed India cases near 650 as Sitharaman to address media

"Also seen are Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Defence Secretary Dr. @drajaykumar_ias, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Chief of the Army Staff General MM Naravane and Secretary (ESW) Smt Sanjeevanee Kutty," spokesperson MoD tweeted.

This comes as the total number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases have risen to 649 in the country (including 593 active cases, 42 cured/discharged people) and 13 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

