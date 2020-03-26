COVID-19: UP govt asks officials to open community kitchens for poor, migrant labourers

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday directed officials to start community kitchens to provide food to the poor and migrant labourers amid the lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus.

"The chief minister has directed opening of community kitchens for poor, elderly, labourers and those residing in slums. On Thursday over one lakh food packets were distributed among needy persons in the state," Addtional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Awasthi told reporters here.

The CM has directed DMs of district bordering other states to make arrangements of food and lodging for labourers and other migrants coming from others states due to 21-day lockdown.

He said orders regarding use of legislators local area development fund for purchasing equipments, masks etc amid the coronavirus outbreak has been issued.

"The amount given by legislators will now be transferred to the Health and the Medical Education department," he said.

Regarding doorstep delivery to people, Awasthi said presently 18,570 mobile vehicles were being used for the purpose and it is being ensured that no one goes out to purchase items.

He said through the CM helpline, over 30,000 village heads have been contacted and briefed about measures to be taken to check the spread of coronavirus.