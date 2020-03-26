STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat records second COVID-19 death

As of Wednesday evening, Gujarat had 39 coronavirus cases. A new case each came to light in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, and Rajkot earlier in the day.

Published: 26th March 2020 12:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 12:14 AM   |  A+A-

People wear facemasks in Vellore amid coronavirus scare

People wear facemasks amid coronavirus scare. (File photo| S Dinesh, EPS)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: An 85-year-old woman died at a government hospital here on Wednesday, becoming the second person to die of COVID-19 in the state, the health department said.

The woman had a history of travel to Saudi Arabia.

"One coronavirus positive patient, female, 85 years, died in Ahmedabad today. She had traveled abroad, and after developing symptoms of COVID-19, she was admitted at civil hospital on March 22," the health department said in a tweet.

"She was suffering from many complications," it added.

Earlier, a 67-year-old COVID-19 patient died in Surat on March 22.

As of Wednesday evening, Gujarat had 39 coronavirus cases. A new case each came to light in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, and Rajkot earlier in the day. So far, Ahmedabad has reported 14 cases, followed by Surat and Vadodara at seven each.

Gandhinagar has six cases, Rajkot four and Kutch one. Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said over one crore people, living in areas where COVID-19 cases were found as well as the areas where patients suffering from the severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) and other related complications were reported, have been surveyed.

FIRs were registered against 147 persons for violating quarantine, she informed.

As many as 20,688 persons are under quarantine in the state, which includes 20,220 persons in-home quarantine, 430 in government facilities and 38 in private facilities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gujarat coronavirus death coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp