Gujarat records second COVID-19 death

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: An 85-year-old woman died at a government hospital here on Wednesday, becoming the second person to die of COVID-19 in the state, the health department said.

The woman had a history of travel to Saudi Arabia.

"One coronavirus positive patient, female, 85 years, died in Ahmedabad today. She had traveled abroad, and after developing symptoms of COVID-19, she was admitted at civil hospital on March 22," the health department said in a tweet.

"She was suffering from many complications," it added.

Earlier, a 67-year-old COVID-19 patient died in Surat on March 22.

As of Wednesday evening, Gujarat had 39 coronavirus cases. A new case each came to light in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, and Rajkot earlier in the day. So far, Ahmedabad has reported 14 cases, followed by Surat and Vadodara at seven each.

Gandhinagar has six cases, Rajkot four and Kutch one. Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said over one crore people, living in areas where COVID-19 cases were found as well as the areas where patients suffering from the severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) and other related complications were reported, have been surveyed.

FIRs were registered against 147 persons for violating quarantine, she informed.

As many as 20,688 persons are under quarantine in the state, which includes 20,220 persons in-home quarantine, 430 in government facilities and 38 in private facilities.