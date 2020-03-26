India allows plane to fly out German citizens home

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Indian authorities on Thursday allowed a special flight of Lufthansa airlines to fly to Delhi and later evacuate German citizens stuck in the wake of countrywide lockdown.

Under special circumstances, a Lufthansa A380 aircraft from Frankfurt landed in Delhi around midnight. The return flight departed from Delhi at 130 am. The number of foreigners evacuated could not be immediately known.

The airline said the aircraft evacuated German citizens at a time when no international flights were operating to and from India and most air traffic worldwide had come to a halt.

On Wednesday, a special flight of Japan Airlines was allowed to operate to Delhi for evacuating Japanese citizens.

At present, no foreign or domestic passenger flight operations are allowed to operate in India though cargo operations are still underway.