Jharkhand government to provide essentials at people's doorsteps

RANCHI: With people facing problems in availability of items of daily needs on the first day of the nationwide lockdown, the Jharkhand government on Thursday decided to provide daily essentials to people on their doorsteps.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has shared on his Twitter handle a list of shops and megastores along with their phone numbers that are making home delivery of food items and other essential items.

Meanwhile, the first day of the lockdown in the state on Wednesday was successful, with police dealing strictly with those who flouted it.

Petrol bunks, ration and fruits shops, chemists were open in the state capital as usual.

A city resident, Rajnish Singh, said that after Soren's endeavour to share the list of open shops, people were feeling assured of continued supplies of essential items.

People were implementing physical distancing norms outside shops while shopping.

However, reports from rural areas said that people were still visiting local markets as usual.