New York-based chef Floyd Cardoz's death due to COVID-19 shocks many in India

Cardoz, who tested positive for COVID-19, was in Mumbai until March 8 for the fifth-anniversary celebrations of the restaurant that was attended by more than 200 guests.

Published: 26th March 2020 01:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 01:36 AM   |  A+A-

New York-based chef Floyd Cardoz

New York-based chef Floyd Cardoz. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Amid the 21-day complete lockdown in the country, the news of New York-based chef Floyd Cardoz's demise, who was the co-owner of The Bombay Canteen, has shocked many.

Cardoz, who tested positive for COVID-19, was in Mumbai until March 8 for the fifth-anniversary celebrations of the restaurant that was attended by more than 200 guests.

In an Instagram post on March 18, Cardoz said that he had admitted himself to hospital in New York since he was feeling feverish.

Gurbaxish Kohli, the vice-president of the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Association of India and president of Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India, said Cardoz was a good chef and the fraternity will miss him.

Print and television journalist, author, columnist and talk show host Vir Sangvi in his tweet said Cardoz was a legendary chef who taught Americans to respect Indian food with Tabla and who transformed the Mumbai restaurant scene with The Bombay Canteen and OPedroMumbai.

"I interviewed him three weeks ago and still cannot believe he's gone. RIP," Sanghvi tweeted.

Michelin-starred chef Vineet Bhatia tweeted that it is a huge loss not just to his family and friends but also to the culinary world.

He has contributed immensely and left a huge legacy.

Ahsish Bhasin, executive chef at Leela tweeted that it's a big loss to the industry.

Bollywood actor Mitra Joshi said, "Jesus! I hope you have gotten tested. You know this is quite scary. I mean you met someone three weeks back who has passed away now. Such surreal times we have been living.

Nilanjana Roy tweeted, "Devastating. He was one of the warmest and generous souls, so in love with food, happy to talk about recipes and culinary history."

The government on Tuesday declared a total lockdown for 21 days to curtail the spreading of the virus which has claimed 12 lives so far.

The number of COVID-19 cases has crossed 600 in the country.

