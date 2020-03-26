STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rising vegetable rates due to lack of supply in UP's Ghazipur mandi amid lockdown

UP government has ordered restrictions on the movement of people and goods in and out of the state borders in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Published: 26th March 2020 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

People buying vegetables from a market during coronavirus lockdown in Kolkata

For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

GHAZIPUR: Wholesale markets across the country are facing acute problems, not because of the shortage of vegetables but due to the lack of supply, which has led to steep rise in prices due to the 21-day lockdown in the wake of the deadly COVID-19 outbreak.

One such instance is in Ghazipur mandi in Uttar Pradesh.

"There is no shortage of vegetables in Ghazipur wholesale vegetable market. The stock of vegetables are complete in the market and there is no shortage of any kind from anywhere, but due to lack of supply, the prices of vegetables may increase in the coming days," SP Gupta, chairman of wholesale market, told ANI.

The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered restrictions on the movement of people and goods in and out of the state borders in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Gupta said that there is no shortage in the stock of vegetables at present as they are being regularly supplied to the retailers.

"Due to the movement of trains, the goods are not being supplied further. Let's see the situation that is present at the moment. It seems certain that the price of vegetables will increase in the next two to three days," he added.

The mandi (wholesale vegetable market) opens at 4 am. Customers used to flock the market between 7 am to 8 am and shop till 8 pm to 9 pm. But due to the lockdown, people have started crowding at 4 am itself.

"This is why we are having problems," Gupta further said, adding that the local authorities in the area are stopping a crowd of people from venturing into the market at one point of time.

So far, Uttar Pradesh has reported above 40 cases of coronavirus infection.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people not to venture outside without necessary reasons and follow the mandatory rules strictly for the next 21 days to stain the spread of the deadly virus. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UP market vegetables vegetable supply
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp