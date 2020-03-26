STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tejashwi Yadav urges all state CMs to help stranded migrants

Please arrange shelter and food for all stranded migrant workers until the situation easse out. Let's stand shoulder to shoulder in these testing times, the RJD leader said in a tweet.

Published: 26th March 2020 04:30 PM

Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Even as migrants labourers from different states have been forced to walk back on foot to their native places amid a 21-day national lockdown, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav urged all Chief Ministers across the country to arrange shelter and food for stranded migrant labourers.

He also urged Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to ensure help to labourers stuck in the northern state. In a tweet, Tejashwi wrote: "About 250 daily-wagers are stuck at farmhouse no. 518 in Kharar in Mohali district (near Chandigarh). They don't have anything to eat and are forced to drink only water. Request you to please help them." He also gave a list of stuck migrants.

In another tweet, he requested all Chief Ministers: "It's my humble request to all CMs! Please arrange shelter and food for all stranded migrant workers until the situation easse out. Let's stand shoulder to shoulder in these testing times. Now is the time to embrace the feeling of oneness.

"Lest we forget, EMPATHY is a great healer!"

The Centre on Thursday announced a Rs 170,000 crore relief package to protect the weaker sections of society from the economic fallout of corornavirus outbreak.

