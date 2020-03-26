Three COVID-19 cases in Goa; patients stable: Official

By PTI

PANAJI: The condition of three coronavirus patients in Goa is stable and the state government is making all efforts to contain the spread of the deadly viral infection, officials said on Thursday.

Three persons, all with foreign travel history, tested positive for coronavirus in Goa on Wednesday, as the tourist haven joined the states which have reported COVID-19 cases.

"All the three are men, aged 25, 29 and 55. They returned to Goa from Spain, Australia and USA. They are undergoing treatment at the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital and their condition is stable," a senior health department official said.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters late Wednesday night that all those who came in contact with the three patients would be quarantined.

Their contacts are being traced and the authorities have begun to quarantine them.

State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said the government is taking all precautions and following guidelines laid by the Centre.

Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik, who is the Lok Sabha member from North Goa, has urged people to stay indoors.

Naik is currently at his private residence in Ribandar village near Panaji along with his family.

"In view of the three positive #coronavirus cases in the state of Goa, I appeal to all to be more cautious, responsible and follow guidelines of the central and state governments," Naik said in a tweet.

"Goa govt.with the support of central govt and its medical and paramedical teams is doing its best to make sure to contain the spread of virus in the state of Goa.

There is no need to panic but follow the directives, he tweeted.