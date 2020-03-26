STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two more test coronavirus positive in Punjab, total count rises to 33

The health authorities have collected 722 samples so far, of which 346 were found negative for the coronavirus infection.

Published: 26th March 2020 08:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 08:54 PM   |  A+A-

Thermal screening of passengers being conducted amid coronavirus outbreak, at Guwahati Railway Station

For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The number of coronavirus patients continued to surge in Punjab with two more persons testing positive for the infection, taking total cases to 33 in the state.

Among fresh cases, a woman, a resident of Nawanshahr, contracted infection from the already positive patient while a Jalandhar resident, who had visited abroad recently, also tested positive and admitted to Ludhiana hospital, according to an official media bulletin.

The health authorities have collected 722 samples so far, of which 346 were found negative for the coronavirus infection, the bulletin said.

The result of 376 samples was still awaited.

In Punjab, there were 19 positive cases in Nawanshahr, five in Mohali, four in Jalandhar, three in Hoshiarpur and one each in Amritsar and Ludhiana, as per the bulletin.

Out of them, one person, tested positive in Nawanshahr, had died.

All remaining 32 cases have been under hospital isolation and they were stable, said the bulletin.

Close contacts of these cases have also been put under quarantine and surveillance, it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Punjab coronavirus cases coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp