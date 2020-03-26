STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh cop 'punishes' migrant workers returning home, makes them hop like frogs

A video clip on social media shows three or four men with backpacks being made to hop as a policeman brandishes a lathi.

Published: 26th March 2020 10:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 10:18 PM   |  A+A-

Police punish offenders for flouting the lockdown guidelines on the first day of the 21-day nationwide lockdown in the view of coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)

Police punish offenders for flouting the lockdown guidelines on the first day of the 21-day nationwide lockdown in the view of coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BADAUN: Migrant workers were forced by police to hop like frogs on the road for 'violating' lockdown orders, an act which a senior official admitted had dented the image of the force.

A video clip on social media shows three or four men with backpacks being made to hop as a policeman brandishes a lathi.

Police said the incident took place on the Bareilly-Badaun road in Civil Lines police station area.

A few people on motorcycles and on foot are also seen in the clip, but the policeman appears to focus only on the youths, returning from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh to their villages in Badaun district.

The men were on the way home after the nationwide lockdown to fight coronavirus left them jobless in Gwalior.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Tripathi said the incident took place on Wednesday morning near Kheda Navada police post and blamed it on the 'foolishness' of a single policeman.

He said the policeman is inexperienced. He had joined the force a year back and is on probation.

The constable has now been shifted from the police post, an official said.

Tripathi said SP (City) Jitendra Kumar has been asked to probe the incident and action will be taken on the basis of the inquiry report, the SSP said.

Talking to a news channel, he regretted that one policeman's action had tarnished the image of the entire force, which he said is doing a lot of good work.

He said police are helping migrant labourers returning home.

They are being food and water and vehicles arranged to take them to their villages.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
hop like froh lockdown violation Coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp