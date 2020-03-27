Another 12 test positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Sangli district
PUNE: Twelve persons were confirmed to have contracted coronavirus in western Maharashtra's Sangli district on Friday, taking the number of COVID-19 patients in the district to 24, a health official said. All these persons were related to or had come in contact with a single family.
Some members of this family had returned from Saudi Arabia and later tested positive for the virus. District civil surgeon CS Salunkhe said that it will the newly detected coronavirus patients had already been put in hospital quarantine on suspicion of having caught the infection.