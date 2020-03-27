Bihar: Social activist distributes food items, masks among poor & homeless

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The COVID-19 outbreak has affected everyone, but none so more than the often undermined sections of society. Social organisations and individuals have come together to help the poor see out the tough times of lockdown.

Dheeraj Roy, a 35-year-old social activist from Bihar’s Vaishali district is one such individual. Roy has been providing the needy with ration and other essentials such as face masks among other items in Vaishali, about 20-km from Patna. Roy said that he is delivering the free ration and masks to the poor who are confined to their homes due to the lockdown.

“Serving humanity is the workshop of God. I along with many other like-minded volunteers and social activists have contributed from our pockets to provide food grains and the masks. We have appealed to the people to just inform us by calling us on our cellphone numbers, we will deliver the free rations and masks to their homes within one day,” he said.