COVID-19: Highest virus fatality in a day, but India not in community transmission list yet

At least four more coronavirus deaths were reported across the country on Thursday, the highest in a day so far, taking the toll to 17.

Published: 27th March 2020 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Beds in isolation ward set up for coronavirus patients.

Representative image (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  At least four more coronavirus deaths were reported across the country on Thursday, the highest in a day so far, taking the toll to 17. However, the Union health ministry dismissed concerns of community transmission of the virus. The total number of confirmed cases validated by the ministry stands at 694. A total of 80 cases were reported on Thursday alone according to the ministry. 

Further reports of fresh cases came in from across the country, with Kerala topping the list at 19. Five more people tested positive in Gujarat, taking its total count to 44. Four more fresh cases were reported from Uttar Pradesh, while Maharashtra added three to its count. 

The Union health ministry said that the rise in the number of cases in India is “relatively stable”.  “The country is fully geared up to take the big challenge even if our efforts are on to contain the spread of the virus,” said Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, more reports emerged about people who have tested positive for the infection without any travel or contact history with infected people.

For example, in nearly 6 per cent of the total 116 cases in Maharashtra (till Wednesday), the reasons for the infection were “inconclusive”. Officials said 17 states have initiated the process of earmarking hospitals for Covid-19 patients. One of the fatalities happened in Mumbai, where  a 65-year-old woman who had   tested positive for the virus, died at a hospital.

