India calls Kabul attack cowardly

Concerned Jaishankar says MEA in touch with families of the deceased and injured

Published: 27th March 2020 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

27 people were killed in an attack on a gurdwara on Wednesday in Kabul | AP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday condemned the attack on the gurudwara in Kabul which left at least 27 dead and many others injured.Assuring that the Indian Embassy in Kabul was in touch with the families of the deceased and injured, Jaishankar called the attack cowardly.
“Deeply concerned at the blasts reported near the cremation site of those killed during the attack on Gurudwara Sahib in #Kabul. Our Embassy @IndianEmbKabul has been in touch with Kabul security authorities. Have asked them to ensure adequate security onsite as well as safe return of families to their homes thereafter,” the minister said in a series of tweets. 

Meanwhile, family of Tian Singh, an Indian national killed in the attack, wrote to PMNarendra Modi seeking assistance for bringing back his mortal remains from Kabul. In the letter, Singh’s wife Rajeet Kaur and son Gurmeet Singh said, “We request you and your government to please facilitate and arrange immediate transportation/airlift of mortal remains of my husband/father from Kabil to Delhi and we would like to perform his last rites here in Delhi as we don’t have any blood relative in Kabul and my other children/siblings are in USA and UK and they also can’t travel either to New Delhi or to Kabul due to ongoing COVID 19 crisis.”

However, the minister clarified that medical advise was not to transport the injured. “Understandable grief and anger at the cowardly terrorist attack on Gurudwara in #Kabul. Medical opinion against moving injured at this stage. Embassy @IndianEmbKabul is working on the return of mortal remains of Shri Tian Singh. Will keep you updated,” the minister tweeted. The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack on the Gurudwara.

