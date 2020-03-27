STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jharkhand minor girl accuses friend, eight others of rape

stop rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

DUMKA: A 16-year-old girl has alleged that nine persons raped her in Dumka district, after a friend misguided her to take a shortcut through a jungle, a police officer said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Y S Ramesh said raids have been conducted to nab the culprits after the girl, who is currently hospitalised, filed a complaint with the police against the friend and eight others who are not known to her.

In her statement to police, the girl said two of her friends had ferried her to Karudih More under Gopikandar police station area, which is near his village, in a two- wheeler from Dumka town in the afternoon of Tuesday.

She then called up another friend requesting him to take her to the village.

The friend reached the spot in a two-wheeler with another person not known to her, the SP said.

The friend told her that they should take a short cut through a forest claiming that policemen were checking vehicles.

The girl said she found seven men at a spot inside the jungle and they joined her friend and the other person in raping her.

They fled when she fell unconscious. She regained consciousness the next morning, the SP said.

"The statement of the girl was taken at a hospital where she is under treatment," the police officer said.

The age group of the accused is not yet known.

