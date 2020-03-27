STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Number of positive COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra rises to 135

As five more persons tested positive for the infection- four in Nagpur city and another one in Gondia district- the number has now climbed to 135, they said.

Published: 27th March 2020 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 11:24 AM

Image for representation.

By PTI

MUMBAI: With five more persons testing positive for coronavirus infection in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the state went up to 135 on Friday, officials said.

On Thursday, eight persons had tested positive in the state, taking the count to 130, they said.

Further reports of fresh cases came in from across the country, with Kerala topping the list at 19. Five more people tested positive in Gujarat, taking its total count to 44.

Four more fresh cases were reported from Uttar Pradesh, while Maharashtra added three to its count. 

