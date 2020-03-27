Panic grips Deoband after reports of Kashmir COIVD-19 deceased's visit to Islamic seminary

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Panic gripped Islamic seminary Deoband in Saharanpur district of western Uttar Pradesh when it was revealed that the coronavirus positive patient who died in Kashmir recently had allegedly visited Deoband between March 9 and 11.

As per the sources, the deceased, 65, from Hyderapore in Srinagar had visited Deoband, which is the seat of Asia biggest Islamic seminary, Dar-ul-Uloom. He had visited Deoband with a group five persons and had stayed in a mosque.

The sources claimed that all those five who had visited Deoband with the man had also been quarantined at a special quarantine facility in Saharanpur.

Moreover, two cops, who had also offered namaz in the same mosque on March 13, were also sent on leave for home quarantine.

Meanwhile, in another major development, a manhunt has been launched by UP police to track down a Kerala cadre IAS officer Anupam Mishra, who is a native of Sultanpur in UP, after he was suspended for violating quarantine norms while in the southern state.

The officer is believed to be at his native place at present.

Mishra has been facing strict punitive action by the Kerala government. An FIR has been lodged against him and his wife for violating the health protocol by breaking the mandatory isolation after their return from Singapore.