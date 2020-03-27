STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Relief package not adequate: Experts  

The government has constructed a package around its existing schemes and has not taken cognisance of the wage workers who are likely to be the most affected.

Published: 27th March 2020 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference in New Delhi

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a relief package of 1.7 lakh crore amidst the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As the government announced relief packages for amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, experts said the Centre did not address the grave crisis informal workers would face given the scale of economic impact of the measure at this juncture.“The government’s announcement does not address the wage workers who are currently stranded in the destination states without work, savings and earnings.

The government has constructed a package around its existing schemes and has not taken cognisance of the wage workers who are likely to be the most affected. It seems like the central government has largely left this exercise to the states,” said Ravi Srivastava, former chairperson of the Centre for Study of Regional Development, JNU. 

“The amount of cash transfers announced is a major disappointment,” said Reetika Khera, associate professor, IIM-Ahmedabad. Aajeevika Bureau, an organisation working with migrant communities, has appealed to the government to provide rations to migrant workers in states where they are stranded. “We need more targeted schemes for migrant workers. For example, the problem of registration of workers in the building and other construction worker welfare fund is a problem. Most of the construction workers are not registered at the point of their employment but back in their source areas. For the welfare fund to be actually accessed by migrants, the scheme need to change substantially,” said Rajiv Khadelwal, founder, Aajeevika Bureau.

The announcement of distribution of free foodgrains was a welcome move, said JNU professor Jayati Ghosh. “However, a lot of the schemes announced were existing ones, for example PM Kisan. The increase of MNREGA wage happens anyway too. Because there is no work and we are talking about complete closure of economic activities, the money should be directly transferred to the accounts of the MNREGA workers,” said Ghosh.  “Overall, the package is not going to help with the extreme collapse of activity we have seen.” 

Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
