SpiceJet offers to fly migrant workers from Delhi, Mumbai to Patna during COVID-19 lockdown

Also, IndiGo and GoAir have also offered their aircraft and crew and staff members to the government for any mission required.

Published: 27th March 2020 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

SpiceJet

Representational image (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: SpiceJet has offered services of its aircraft and crew members to the government for any humanitarian mission during the 21-day lockdown and the airline is ready to operate some flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Patna to alleviate the suffering of migrant workers, especially those from Bihar, its chairman & MD Ajay Singh said on Friday.

While domestic and international passenger flights have been banned till April 14 midnight, IndiGo and GoAir have also offered their aircraft and crew and staff members to the government for any mission required to contain the spread of coronavirus.

ALSO READ| Post IndiGo, GoAir offers its aircraft, crew to government for emergency services

"We have offered our aircraft and crew for any humanitarian mission that the government needs us to fly. We are already flying food, medicines and medical equipment for government every day (on our freighter aircraft)," Singh told PTI.

"We would like to alleviate the suffering of the migrant workers, especially those from Bihar, by flying some flights between Delhi/Mumbai and Patna," he added. India has imposed a 21-day lockdown, which came into force on Wednesday, to check the spread of the virus which has claimed 17 lives and infected over 700 people so far.

TAGS
SpiceJet SpiceJet migrant help Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus lockdown Migrants exodus
