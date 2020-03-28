Chhattisgarh: FIR against landlord for evicting nurse for fear of coronavirus spread

By PTI

BILASPUR: A case was registered on Saturday against a Congress corporator in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur town for allegedly asking his tenant, a nurse, to vacate the house fearing that she could become a carrier of coronavirus.

Sitaram Jaiswal, the corporator, denied the allegation, claiming that he was being framed up.

An FIR was registered against him at Civil Lines police station based on a complaint of the doctor at whose hospital the nurse works, said a police official.

The complainant alleged that Jaiswal asked the woman to vacate the house on Friday, saying that being a healthcare worker, she was more susceptible get the virus infection.

The nurse then vacated the house and left for her village which is near Bilaspur city, he said.

The FIR was registered under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and also the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made as further probe is on.

Denying the charges, Jaiswal said the woman vacated the house on her own as she wanted to quit her job.

"I did not force her to vacate the house. I am being implicated on false charges," he said.

Chhattisgarh has recorded seven cases of COVID-19, including one from Bilaspur, as of Saturday.