STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Coronavirus: Air India plans nine flights to Frankfurt to ferry expats from Mumbai

According to the source, Air India is expected to deploy Boeing 777 and 787-8 (Dreamliner) planes for the relief flights.

Published: 28th March 2020 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Air India aircraft

Air India aircraft (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Air India plans to operate nine relief flights to Frankfurt next week to ferry hundreds of expats stranded in the financial capital due to the lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak, a source said on Friday.

The source told PTI that the flights are likely to be operated between March 31 and April 3.

Frankfurt is the main aviation hub of Germany and has strong connectivity with various cities worldwide.

"We plan to operate as many as nine relief flights to Frankfurt from Mumbai to transport expats who are stuck in the city due to the ban on commercial flying," the source said.

While five flights may be operated on March 31, two services are planned for April 2.

One flight each is expected to operate on April 1 and April 3, respectively, the source added.

According to the source, Air India is expected to deploy Boeing 777 and 787-8 (Dreamliner) planes for the relief flights.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, the national carrier has operated a series of rescue flights to bring back Indians stranded in various countries, including China (Wuhan), Italy (Milan and Rome) and Japan.

On Thursday, the airline operated a flight to Tel Aviv, Israel, to transport 300 Israelis from India.

India is under a 21-day lockdown as part of efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.

Lakhs of people have been infected by coronavirus and thousands of them have lost their lives worldwide.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India Lockdown Air India
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Youngest coronavirus case in India: Infant of seven months from Kashmir
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp