COVID-19: Three BJP MPs from J&K  to donate one-month salary to PM's relief fund

By PTI

JAMMU: Three sitting BJP MPs from Jammu and Kashmir and all former legislators will donate their one-month salary to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to fight against COVID-19 pandemic, Union Territory BJP president Ravinder Raina said on Saturday.

"It is the responsibility of every citizen to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Prime Minister to overcome the crisis in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. In addition to the two Lok Sabha members and one Rajya Sabha member, all the former Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) have decided to donate one-month salary towards PMNRF," Raina said in a video message.

He said the entire country is fighting against the coronavirus pandemic and that they need to support the initiatives taken by the Prime Minister and make donations wholeheartedly so that the government can help the people to overcome the crisis.