STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Two people, including BSF officer, test positive, Madhya Pradesh count reaches 35

The 57-year-old BSF officer is posted in the force's academy in Tekanpur and his wife had recently returned from abroad, an official said.

Published: 28th March 2020 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

People wear masks as preventive measure against coronavirus.

Representative image (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By PTI

UJJAIN: A Border Security Force (BSF) officer in Gwalior and a man in Ujjain tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday, taking the number of COVID-19 patients in Madhya Pradesh to 35, health officials said.

The 57-year-old BSF officer is posted in the force's academy in Tekanpur and his wife had recently returned from abroad, an official said.

"His family has been quarantined. Contact tracing is underway," said Gwalior Coronavirus Nodal Officer Dr Mahendra Kumar Piprolia.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE | First death in Telangana as cases in India cross 900-mark

In Ujjain, the relative of a woman who died of the virus infection has tested positive, officials said.

"He has been admitted in a government hospital in Ujjain. His father tested positive earlier and is admitted in Indore," an official said.

Meanwhile, Piprolia said a person who had tested positive on March 25 has now tested negative for the virus.

In all, 48 samples have been sent for testing from Gwalior, of which two have returned positive. The state has seen two COVID-9 deaths.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh coronavirus cases coronavirus BSF officer
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Youngest coronavirus case in India: Infant of seven months from Kashmir
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp