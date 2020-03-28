STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Uttar Pradesh government provides aid for stranded migrant labourers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective to deal with the spread of coronavirus.

Published: 28th March 2020 01:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

Migrants workers at kaushambi bus station at Delhi-Ghaziabad border

Migrants workers at kaushambi bus station at Delhi-Ghaziabad border.(Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

By ANI

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government has arranged bus services from Anand Vihar in Delhi for people who have been stranded in the national capital due to the lockdown imposed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

"If there is any resident or migrant laborer of Uttar Pradesh is trapped in Delhi, then the arrangements for his or her return to home have been made by the Government of Uttar Pradesh," said a notification.

The migrants can contact the following numbers to avail bus services -- 011-26110151 and 011-26110155.

The buses will ply from the Anand Vihar bus stand.

COVID-19 LIVE | Kerala registers its first death, two more positive cases in Tamil Nadu as India tally crosses 850

Earlier today, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) requested all District Magistrates (DMs), Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) and other officials not to obstruct the movement of 200 special buses being run to provide transport facilities to people stuck at various places in the border areas with Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to combat the disease.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country has climbed to 873, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak COVID 19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Youngest coronavirus case in India: Infant of seven months from Kashmir
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp