STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Dubai is top source of imported COVID-19 cases in India: Study

India now has 873 confirmed cases and the trend analysis is based on nearly 720 patients who have tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Published: 28th March 2020 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

Passengers wearing mask at IGI T3 airport during the ongoing lockdown to control the spresd of coronavirus in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The first-ever analysis of COVID 19 outbreak pattern in India so far has revealed that the biggest wave of cases — that eventually led to significant local transmissions — came from Dubai, highlighting the concerns that the government might have delayed aggressively quarantining all international passengers by several weeks. 

India now has 873 confirmed cases and the trend analysis is based on nearly 720 patients who have tested positive for novel coronavirus. Of these nearly 100 came from Dubai—from where a large number of migrant Indians come home. It is also a major transit point for Indian or NRI travellers from Europe and US headed to the country.

“A large number of positive cases travelled from Dubai, followed by the UK, Italy, Saudi Arabia and the US. It underlines the fact that we should have quarantined more aggressively in early March in order to limit the extent of the outbreak,” said Dr Anupam Singh, a public health researcher with Santosh Institute of Medical Sciences in Ghaziabad, UP, who has done the coding.

“The trend clearly emphasises the need to identify those who have travelled from abroad in the recent past and quickly test them and their contacts in a targeted manner,” he added.

Dr Singh’s analysis is based on the data put together by Covid19India.org, a crowdsourcing platform, which in turn is relying on the numbers and details by the central and state governments and other public information on the outbreak.

The analysis also reveals other interesting facets of Covid-19 cases in India. For example, as it has become increasingly apparent that men are more likely to test positive and more likely to die from the disease,

India too is no exception. Nearly 65% of all who have tested positive in India are men, as opposed to 35% women.

This proportion — compared to 60:40 internationally — is higher in India as the cases are now piling up. Most people who have died in India were in their 60s and the mean age of those deceased versus the mean age of those recovered is 65 years and 45 years, respectively.

The infection fatality rate, says the analysis, is around 2 per cent but Dr Singh cautions that “there could be some “overestimate/underestimate bound as not all hospitalizations are accounted for”.

Another significant finding is the infection rate among healthcare workers which stands at 3.6%, with 26 of them testing positive so far. 

Key findings

  •     The highest number of imported cases are from Dubai.
  •     Among those infected, 65% are men and 35% women.
  •     Among total cases, 3.6% are healthcare workers.
  •    On average, an infected person infects 2.7 other people.
Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India Lockdown
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Youngest coronavirus case in India: Infant of seven months from Kashmir
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp