Five more people test positive for coronavirus in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar, 3 in Noida, 2 in Greater Noida

The UP government had on Friday evening put the total number of cases in the state at 50, including 18 in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Published: 28th March 2020 04:18 PM

By PTI

NOIDA: Five more people tested positive for coronavirus -- three in Noida and two in Dadri -- on Saturday, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar to 22, officials said.

Two of the new-found cases are from Accheja village in Dadri, while one each has been detected in Noida's Sector 37, 44 and 128, according to a statement from District Magistrate B N Singh.

"The village in Dadri and the sectors concerned in Noida are being temporarily sealed for a period of 48 hours so that sanitisation work could be carried out there.

No entry into or exit from the society or the sector would be allowed during this period except for emergencies, Singh stated in an order.

The UP government had on Friday evening put the total number of cases in the state at 50, including 18 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, even as the Health Department officials here had said that the total cases were 17.

One person had tested positive at a private laboratory on Friday whose sample was re-sent for assessment of COVID-19, official sources had said.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 873 in India on Saturday with the death toll rising to 19, according to the Union Health Ministry.

