'Food must be delivered at home': Maharashtra allows hotels, restaurants to resume business

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday issued the order allowing the hotel and restaurants to resume their business, but with a condition - food should be delivered at home.

Ajit Pawar lifted the ban on the sale of eggs, chicken, mutton, fish, fruits such as mango, grapes, orange, banana etc in market. “We have to observe the social distancing and follow the state health department’s guidelines seriously,” Pawar said, adding that the people who are delivering the food at their customers' homes, "should be neat and clean".



“People should not rush and make crowd to buy anything. The essential commodity shops are open by round the clock,” Pawar said, adding that the trucks carrying the veggies will be allowed into the city.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar also addressed the people through Facebook and answered some of the questions. Pawar demanded that the like there is a moratorium of EMI on home loans for three months, the farmers crops loan payment durations should be extended. “There are some sections of the society like barbers whose shops are closed down after the lockdock announcement. Government needs to take measures for these small sections of the society,” Pawar said.

The senior Pawar also said that the state and central government also ensured that the educations institutions like private ones should not increase the students' fees. “I have witnessed many calamities such as drought, earthquake etc but the damage of the coronavirus will be bigger than earlier disasters. We need to be serious and come together to defeat this common enemy,” said Pawar.

The NCP boss also appealed the businessmen and factory owners to take care of their employees during this crisis time. “The employers should treat their employees as their extended family members and pay their regular salary.”

Meanwhile, Pawar's grandson Rohit appealed the religious trusts to come forward and donate the money to fight against the coronavirus. Responding to his appeal, Shirdi’s Sai Baba trust announced that it will donate Rs 51 crore to the state government to fight the virus.