Indian mission working closely to help stranded countrymen amid virus outbreak

Indian citizens in the UK should adhere to the advice of the NHS and Public Health England for their safety and well-being.

People wear face masks as they sit on the Shaftesbury Memorial Fountain in Piccadilly Circus, in London, Friday, March 13, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: The Indian mission here said it is "working closely" with organisations and community support groups to help the stranded Indian nationals who are in need of accommodation and food amid coronavirus crisis.

The high commission has compiled the Frequently Asked Questions based on querries by Indians.

"Given that Indian citizens in need of accommodation and food are spread across the UK, the High Commission is constantly working with organizations, community support groups, and individuals across UK so that we can reach out to stranded Indian citizens in a large number of areas to assist them," read the statement.

The commission has provided a list of organizations and establishments that have come forward to help out stranded Indian nationals and Indian students currently in London.

"1. Accommodation at subsidized rates: a.Easy Hotel. 0207 8341379. 36 Belgrave RD London Sw1 Victoria b. Heston Hyde Hotel 002085721818 c. Hounslow Park Grand 02031189600 2. Food at subsidized rates being provided by a. 'Akshay Patra' contact Mr. Harendra Jodha +44 7932 336794 b. Mr Varinder Singh Khera +44 7931 570670. In addition, there are community associations which are providing assistance to stranded Indians. Details of such associations can be seen on our website or social media platforms," it added.

The High Commission has asked Indians to stay connected with them. Many Indians are stranded in the UK after the Indian government suspended all flights till 14 April in a bid to combat the spreading coronavirus.

Indian citizens in the UK should adhere to the advice of the NHS and Public Health England for their safety and well-being.

The number of people infected with COVID-19 in the United Kingdom has increased from 11,658 to 14,543 within the past 24 hours, while the death toll has risen by 181 to 759, the Department of Health said. (ANI)

