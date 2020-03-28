STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jammu and Kashmir sets up helpline for stranded residents

Any J&K resident facing any issue due to lockdown could contact the helpline numbers, said an official spokesperson.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: To help stranded Jammu and Kashmir residents in the national capital and other parts of the country due to lockdown, the J&K Resident Commission has set up a 24x7 dedicated helpline centre.

Additional Secretary Rimpy Ohri is supervising the centre's functioning. Three helpline numbers -- 24611210, 24611108 and 24615475 -- have been announced.

Hundreds of students from across the country had been helped by the commission to return to their homes or stay at various dedicated hotels in Delhi, the spokesperson added.

