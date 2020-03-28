Labourers are country's backbone, please help them: Priyanka Gandhi

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday said labourers are country's backbone and they should be helped as mass exodus of migrants started with the lockdown in the country.

Gandhi shared a tweet from Uttar Pradesh Congress which showed migrants walking back home even in night.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

"Do not do this to helpless and poor Indians. We should be ashamed that we have left them in this condition. These are our own. Labourers are the backbone of the country. Please help them," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

How can we as a nation just leave thousands of migrant workers to fend for themselves? There are men, women and children who are walking as far as Eastern UP and Bihar. We sent planes to bring citizens from Europe, why aren’t we organising transport to take the poorest and..1/2 pic.twitter.com/ujLicxnutA — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 28, 2020

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala questioned the Chief Ministers of three states if they cannot arrange buses for these migrants.

"Thousands of poor along with their families are forced to walk to UP-Bihar. Saying if not coronavirus, we will die of hunger. Is there no answer to such a great human tragedy?" Surjewala said asking the Chief Ministers of Delhi (Arvind Kejriwal), Haryana (M.L. Khattar) and Uttar Pradesh (Yogi Adityanath) if they cannot provide buses to drop these people home.