Mumbai diary

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

Order boomerangs

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had a controversial episode in a Marathi news channel. Deshmukh brought a cop with a lathi to send the message that those out on the streets for no valid reasons would face the stick. Trouble began as the police took the message too seriously. Videos emerged in which cops were seen thrashing the people who were out either for getting essential goods or attending urgent work. The Congress expressed displeasure with the handling of the home department. The CM had to intervene and ask the police not to be harsh with the people.

Test of leadership for Uddhav

Naysayers would often dismiss Uddhav Thackeray as a chief minister with no experience. In the wake of COVID-19 crisis, Uddhav is, surprisingly, seen composed and efficient in handling the crisis. Rather than going strictly by what his surname “Thackeray” symbolises, the CM is more forthcoming. At the very outset, he alerted and warned the people about coronavirus and its impact. Then, the chief minister took the decision of closing schools and colleges as he mentally prepared the people for a longer period of lockdown. No wonder many are praising Uddhav for his decision-taking ability and humane touch. While addressing the people, the Shiv Sena chief is presenting himself as a family member who cares about the people and wants to share his thoughts and decisions, rather than a tough-talking administrator.

Working in tango

Two power centres have emerged in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. While CM Uddhav Thackeray is taking mostly urban centric decisions, his deputy Ajit Pawar is focussing on rural and peoples centric issues during the lockdown. Pawar recently convened several meetings where he took many big decisions without consulting the chief minister. The NCP leader allowed big container and trucks to transport essential goods without the hassle of getting permits from local police stations. Pawar also took another major decision to allow hotels and restaurant operate but they have to serve food through home delivery services. While announcing and taking these decisions, Uddhav was not in picture. The CM was busy in another meeting at his official residence Varsha bungalow.

Team work in time of Corona

Apart from the top two of the state leadership, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope is also earning kudos for dealing with the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in a systematic way. Even NCP boss Sharad Pawar has praised and complimented Tope for his outstanding work during this crisis. Tope has been holding press conference daily, visiting every crucial department and boosting the confidence of the people involved in essential services. Tope sends across the message of being calm, and sincere. He did not show any high-handedness while handling sensitive situations and addressing questions of the people.

Sudhir Suryawanshi

Our correspondent in Maharashtra suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com