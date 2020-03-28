People avail door-to-door ATM service in Chandigarh during nationwide coronavirus lockdown

By ANI

CHANDIGARH: People in Chandigarh now have access to a new facility made available by the administration during the nationwide lockdown - ATM on Wheels that goes door-to-door.

The ATM machines installed in a van have served close to 200 people in the last two days across the city.

"The response of the public has been really positive--people are only withdrawing cash as per the requirement so that we are able to provide money to many people," Naveen Kumar, a bank official said.



Sanitisation is being given top priority in the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus.



"We are ensuring that people sanitise their hands before entry and exit from the ATM. Apart from this, we sanitised the van and the machine before it hit the road," Kumar added.

Outside the ATM, people were seen maintaining a distance of at least one meter between each person.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

A total of 873 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in India, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.