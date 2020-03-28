STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

People avail door-to-door ATM service in Chandigarh during nationwide coronavirus lockdown

The ATM machines installed in a van have served close to 200 people in the last two days across the city.

Published: 28th March 2020 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purposes

By ANI

CHANDIGARH: People in Chandigarh now have access to a new facility made available by the administration during the nationwide lockdown - ATM on Wheels that goes door-to-door.

The ATM machines installed in a van have served close to 200 people in the last two days across the city.

"The response of the public has been really positive--people are only withdrawing cash as per the requirement so that we are able to provide money to many people," Naveen Kumar, a bank official said.

COVID-19 LIVE | Kerala registers its first death, two more positive cases in Tamil Nadu as India tally crosses 850

Sanitisation is being given top priority in the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus.

"We are ensuring that people sanitise their hands before entry and exit from the ATM. Apart from this, we sanitised the van and the machine before it hit the road," Kumar added.

Outside the ATM, people were seen maintaining a distance of at least one meter between each person.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus: Scribe booked for attending Kamal Nath's presser after daughter's return from UK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

A total of 873 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in India, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus coronavirus outbreak coronavirus death toll coronavirus in India
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Youngest coronavirus case in India: Infant of seven months from Kashmir
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp