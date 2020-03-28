PM Modi announces emergency relief fund for coronavirus fight; here's how you can donate

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the creation of an assistance and emergency situation relief fund where people can contribute and help in the government's fight against coronavirus.

The PM-CARES Fund accepts micro-donations too. It will strengthen disaster management capacities and encourage research on protecting citizens.



Let us leave no stone unturned to make India healthier and more prosperous for our future generations. pic.twitter.com/BVm7q19R52 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 28, 2020

The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund will go a long way in creating a healthier India, he said on Twitter.

People from all walks of life expressed their desire to donate to India’s war against COVID-19.



Respecting that spirit, the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund has been constituted. This will go a long way in creating a healthier India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 28, 2020

