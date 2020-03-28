PM Modi failed to handle COVID-19 pandemic, should resign immediately: Chandrashekhar Azad

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Saturday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pushed crores of people working in the unorganised sector into destitution and demanded that he resign immediately.

He said the central government failed to take appropriate steps even after the World Health Organisation declared coronavirus a pandemic on February 5.

"When it should have been working on a plan to deal with the pandemic, the government was busy making arrangements for US President Donald Trump's visit to India and usurping power in Madhya Pradesh," he alleged in a statement.

Azad claimed the prime minister enforced a 21-day lockdown without proper planning and pushed 35 crore people who work in the unorganised sector into destitution.

"The goverment has left these innocent people to die. The prime minister should tender his resignation immediately," the Dalit leader said.

The Bhim Army chief also hit out at the Rs 1.7 lakh crore package announced by the Centre to cushion the people from the impact of the coronavirus lockdown and economic disruption caused by the disease.

The Centre announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore package which will only help those working in the organised sector, those who have documents and bank accounts.

The benefit won't reach around 37 crore people who are part of the unorganised sector, he said.

"Compared to Rs 1.7 lakh crore, the government waived loans of industrialists amounting to Rs 5.5 lakh crore in the last five years," Azad added.

The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 873 in India on Saturday with the death toll rising to 19, according to the Union Health Ministry.