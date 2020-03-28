STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Modi failed to handle COVID-19 pandemic, should resign immediately: Chandrashekhar Azad

Azad claimed the prime minister enforced a 21-day lockdown without proper planning and pushed 35 crore people who work in the unorganised sector into destitution.

Published: 28th March 2020 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Saturday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pushed crores of people working in the unorganised sector into destitution and demanded that he resign immediately.

He said the central government failed to take appropriate steps even after the World Health Organisation declared coronavirus a pandemic on February 5.

"When it should have been working on a plan to deal with the pandemic, the government was busy making arrangements for US President Donald Trump's visit to India and usurping power in Madhya Pradesh," he alleged in a statement.

Azad claimed the prime minister enforced a 21-day lockdown without proper planning and pushed 35 crore people who work in the unorganised sector into destitution.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

"The goverment has left these innocent people to die. The prime minister should tender his resignation immediately," the Dalit leader said.

The Bhim Army chief also hit out at the Rs 1.7 lakh crore package announced by the Centre to cushion the people from the impact of the coronavirus lockdown and economic disruption caused by the disease.

The Centre announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore package which will only help those working in the organised sector, those who have documents and bank accounts.

The benefit won't reach around 37 crore people who are part of the unorganised sector, he said.

"Compared to Rs 1.7 lakh crore, the government waived loans of industrialists amounting to Rs 5.5 lakh crore in the last five years," Azad added.

The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 873 in India on Saturday with the death toll rising to 19, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrashekhar Azad Bhim Army Narendra Modi Coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Youngest coronavirus case in India: Infant of seven months from Kashmir
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp