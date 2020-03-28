PM Narendra Modi to present 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, first time since Covid-19 lockdown

By IANS

NEW DELHI: For the first time since India went into the lockdown mode in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, he sought ideas for the Sunday's Radio programme, "On the 29th (March), this month's #MannKiBaat will take place. Would love to hear your suggestions for the programme. Dial 1800-11-7800 to record your message. Or, share your inputs on MyGov and the NaMo App," the Prime Minister tweeted.

It's widely believed that Modi will talk on health, hygiene and India's war on coronavirus that has affected 873 and killed 19.

According to sources, the Prime Minister may dedicate a segment of the 'Mann Ki Baat' for the coronavirus warriors -- doctors, nurses, police personnel -- who are at the frontline.

On Friday, when the Prime Minister reached out to select radio jockeys (RJs) to help disseminate correct information about the pandemic, they called him part of the fraternity as he hosted this radio show with a massive listener base, across India.