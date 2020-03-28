Prevent migrant exodus: MHA to states amid coronavirus outbreak

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The home ministry on Friday asked states to stop the exodus of migrant workers and provide food and shelter to them so as that they remain where they are.

Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to a few chief ministers and asked them to look into the issue, Joint Secretary in the MHA Punya Salila Srivastava said.

The directive came in the wake of agriculture labourers, industrial workers and daily wage workers walking to their hometowns in different parts of the country.

The ministry also asked all states and UTs to ensure that hotels, rented accommodations, hostels etc., continue to remain functional and delivery of essential items is streamlined, so that students, working women hostel inmates etc., do not face any problems.