STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Samples for COVID-19 testing transported to Pune Virology lab by Naval aircraft

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has climbed to 873.

Published: 28th March 2020 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Flight, airplane, plane

For representational purpose. ( File Photo )

By ANI

MUMBAI: Sixty samples for COVID-19 testing were ferried by an Indian Navy Dornier aircraft which took off from INS Hansa to Pune.

The samples were carried by a technician from Goa state health department, Defence Wing officials said.

COVID-19 LIVE | Kerala registers its first death, two more positive cases in Tamil Nadu as India tally crosses 850

The Goan medical team had earlier been airlifted to Pune on March 25 for COVID-19 test facility setup training at National Institute of Virology (NIV) and was brought back by another naval aircraft the following day.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has climbed to 873, including 19 deaths, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Youngest coronavirus case in India: Infant of seven months from Kashmir
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp