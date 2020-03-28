STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP govt deploys 1000 UPSRTC buses to ferry migrants to respective districts

Yogi spoke to his counterparts of other states and assured them to bear all expenses on arrangement of food and shelter for the people of Uttar Pradesh living there.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during a pro-CAA rally in Kanpur Wednesday Jan. 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: With a huge trail of migrants walking along Delhi-Noida highway to reach their native districts across Uttar pradesh, Yogi Adityanath government has deployed 1000 buses of UP Surface Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) to ferry the labourers and other migrants to ferry to their destinations.

Many of the migrants who had been working in different private firms, industries and factories in Noida and Delhi were forced to leave due to the lockdown. Those who wanted to stay put in the cities where they work but were forced to leave by their landlords. Many of them are devoid of money and other means as they were not remunerated by their employers. They are covering hundreds of kilometres by foot with a scores of them with family members to reach home in different parts of Uttar Pradesh with no food and water.

To ensure deployment of buses, Adityanath held a meeting with UPSRTC officers along with bus drivers and conductors at his residence past Friday midnight.

As per the highly placed sources, CM Yogi remain awoke throughout Friday night to ensure deployment of buses in Noida, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Hapur to ferry the migrants to their destinations. Ven food, water and shelter was also arranged on emergent basis till the deployment of buses for those who had to travel long distances to eastern UP districts.

UP DGP and other senior cops remained at Charbagh bus depot past Friday midnight to help people get a mode for commutation.

Buses carrying migrants were sent to Kanpur, Unnao, Balia, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, Azamgarh  Faizabad, Basti, Pratapgarh, Amethi, Rae Bareli, Sultanpur, Prrayagraj Gnda, Etawah, Bahriach, Shravasti. All those who left for their native districts were provide with food and water, said UP DGP HC Awasthi.

UP DGP also claimed that people in huge number had reached Lucknow walking down from other states amid the lockdown. “They all have been sent to different districts equipped with food, water and medicines for children.

The DGP also shared that on reaching their respective districts those migrants would have to undergo thorough screening for the deadly virus. “All of them would be home-quarantined under the monitoring of district health authorities,” he added. He said that those who would be found with the symptoms or
possibility of infection would be sent to isolation wards at district hospitals.

Meanwhile, the CM has urged CMs of a dozen states to take care of people from the state. He has assured his counterparts to bear all expenses on arrangement of food and shelter for the people of Uttar Pradesh living there. Even nodal officers in 12 states appointed to ensure arrangements of food and shelter for the people from the state.

Chief Secretary RK Tiwari has written to chief secretaries of those states urging them to arrange food and shelter for people of UP till the end of the lockdown .

The CM appointed senior bureaucrats as UP nodal officer across 12 states including Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Punjab, Gujarat, Karnataka, Harayana, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. These nodal officers have been appointed to take care of the arrangements of
food and shelter for the people of UP residing there.

