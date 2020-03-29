4524 vehicles seized in Bihar for violating lockdown

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The Bihar police in a bid to enforce complete lockdown, arrested 127 defiers and seized more than 4524 vehicles in the past five days in the state.

Sharing details of steps taken against the violations of lockdown, ADG(HQ)Jitendra Kumar said that fines of Rs 86,91,650 were imposed between March 24 and 28. He added further," a total number of 265 FIRs have been lodged against the violations of lockdown till date and 4,524 vehicles have been seized from across the state by police".



The highest number of FIRs (93) were lodged on March 25 in Bihar against the lockdown violators followed by 73 on March 26, 27 on March 27 and 21 on March 28. Kumar said that the police personnel are working round the clock for enforcing the complete lockdown besides offering help to the needy people whenever they come across during the duty.

"The police seized the highest number of 1536 vehicles on March 26 after making seizures of 1305 vehicles on the first day of lockdown on March 24.

