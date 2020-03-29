STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

4524 vehicles seized in Bihar for violating lockdown

He said that the highest amount of fine Rs 8,75,100 was slapped on March 28 and 21 persons were arrested.

Published: 29th March 2020 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Karnataka, Lockdown

For representational purpose. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: The Bihar police in a bid to enforce complete lockdown, arrested 127 defiers and seized more than 4524 vehicles in the past five days in the state.

Sharing details of steps taken against the violations of lockdown, ADG(HQ)Jitendra Kumar said that fines of Rs 86,91,650  were imposed between March 24 and 28. He added further," a total number of 265 FIRs have been lodged against the violations of lockdown till date and 4,524 vehicles have been seized from across the state by police".
 
The highest number of FIRs (93) were lodged on March 25 in Bihar against the lockdown violators followed by 73 on March 26, 27 on March 27 and 21 on March 28. Kumar said that the police personnel are working round the clock for enforcing the complete lockdown besides offering help to the needy people whenever they come across during the duty.

"The police seized the highest number of 1536 vehicles on March 26 after making seizures of 1305 vehicles on the first day of lockdown on March 24.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bihar police India under lockdown
India Matters
No need to panic, we can easily defeat COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
'There's nothing to fear': An Indian COVID-19 survivor's experience
GHMC and medical team providing free food and health check up for migrant workersNampally exhibition ground in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
From a psychiatrist: How to stay positive during the coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp