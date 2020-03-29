STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus: Army doctor, Junior Commissioned Officer found COVID-19 positive

Army informed that both had a history of travel within the country in 'first /second week when they had travelled to Delhi.'

Published: 29th March 2020 09:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 09:51 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two Indian Army personnel have been tested COVID-19 positive on Sunday. Both are said to have got afflicted of the virus during travel. 

Army informed that both had a history of travel within the country in "first /second week when they had travelled to Delhi.”

One of them is a Doctor at the rank Colonel in the Army Medical Corps and is posted in the Command Hospital at Kolkata. 

He had returned back from Delhi on March 17 and had developed the symptoms after which he had undergone the necessary checks, as per sources. 

The other is a Junior Commissioned Officer currently in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. 

Informing of the necessary steps taken post confirmation of the virus Army informed, “Necessary contact tracing has been done and identified persons also have been quarantined.”

As for the two affected personnel Army said both persons are keeping good health and are stable. 

Army also cleared that the news about another case of Army soldier from 106 Territorial Army Battalion testing positive was a rumour. 

The report of the said soldier was negative.

On 18th March the first soldier from Ladakh had tested positive for novel coronavirus in the Indian Army. 

He had contracted the virus from his father who had returned from a pilgrimage in Iran on February 27. 

The Jawan is being treated for the infection while his family which includes sister and wife are under quarantined in Ladakh.

