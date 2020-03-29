STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Coronavirus death toll reaches eight in Maharashtra, patients' count 203

So far, as many as 35 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after recovery, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

Published: 29th March 2020 11:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 11:08 PM   |  A+A-

A BMC worker sprays disinfectant at a market to contain the coronavirus during a nationwide lockdown in Mumbai Sunday March 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: With as many as 22 persons testing positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra on Sunday, the number of COVID-19 patients in the state climbed to 203, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

As the test reports of two persons who died in Mumbai and Buldhana district on Saturday, came positive for coronavirus, the COVID-19 death toll in the state went up to eight on Sunday, officials said.

"Of the 203 coronavirus positive patients, 85 are from Mumbai and 37 from Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and rural area, 25 in Sangli, 23 in Thane region, 14 in Nagpur, five in Ahmednagar, four in Yavatmal, two in Satara two and one each from Aurangabad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Gondia, Jalgaon and Buldhana," Tope said.

So far, as many as 35 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after recovery, Tope said.

"They will have to observe a mandatory 14-day home quarantine," he said.

So far 17,151 people are under home quarantine while 960 are under institutional quarantine, he said.

"When asked about details of the people who are discharged after getting cured, Tope said, "Maximum number of people who got cured are from Mumbai (14). The others are from Pimpri Chinchwad (8), Pune (7), Yavatmal (3), while one each from Ahmednagar, Nagpur and Yavatmal."

Giving information about the two deceased persons, an official said, a 40-year-old woman had been admitted to a civic hospital in Mumbai on Saturday after she complained of severe respiratory distress.

"She died on Saturday and her sample was sent for testing. The report came out positive for coronavirus," the official said.

"The woman was complaining of breathlessness and chest pain since last three-four days. She was also suffering from hypertension," the official added.

In Buldhana, a 45-year-old man died at a government hospital on Saturday.

His test reports, which were received on Sunday, confirmed that he was coronavirus positive, Buldhana Collector Suman Chandra told PTI.

"He was shifted from a private facility to the Buldhana civil hospital at 7 pm on Saturday and he died at 9 pm. His report, which arrived today, showed that he had tested positive for coronavirus. Contact tracing and isolation of kin and others in his case is underway," she said.

Chandra said the deceased had a history of diabetes.

With these two deaths, the state toll has gone up to eight, a state health department official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India Lockdown
India Matters
No need to panic, we can easily defeat COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
'There's nothing to fear': An Indian COVID-19 survivor's experience
GHMC and medical team providing free food and health check up for migrant workersNampally exhibition ground in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
From a psychiatrist: How to stay positive during the coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp