Army evacuates 275 Indians from Iran, to be quarantined for 14 days in Jodhpur

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Two special aircraft carrying 275 Indian nationals stranded in corona-affected Iran reached Jodhpur in Rajasthan on Sunday morning. According to sources, they were brought in SpiceJet and IndiGo flights in the morning. All the people were thoroughly examined by army doctors at the airport.

The group includes 133 women, 142 men, 4 children and 2 newborns. After screening the passengers, they were kept in a special quarantine centre prepared by the Army. They will be kept under the supervision of doctors here for the next 14 days.

"As per the procedure, preliminary screening of the evacuees upon arrival was conducted at Jodhpur airport by the Medical teams from Civil Administration and Army. Thereafter, they were moved to the Army Wellness Facility at Jodhpur.

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

The Army authorities as part of Op Namaste, have created Army Wellness Facilities which comprises of all amenities and are fully geared up to accommodate all the evacuees and provide them with requisite medical and administrative support during their quarantine period," said Col Sombit Ghosh, PRO Defence Rajasthan.

Earlier, 277 Indian nationals were evacuated from Iran to Jodhpur. After today's rescue, the number of Indian citizens in the Army's wellness center has increased to 552.

The Army says that none of the Indian nationals here are corona positive yet. Despite this, all will be regularly examined as a precaution. The Central Government has started a special campaign to bring back about 6000 Indian citizens working in Iran. For this, the Indian Army has developed quarantine centers in Jodhpur, Jaisalmer and Barmer.