COVID-19 tests now available for booking online on digital healthcare app 'Practo'

In a statement, Bengaluru-based Practo said the company has partnered with Thyrocare to conduct the detection tests.

Published: 29th March 2020 12:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 12:50 AM   |  A+A-

People wear masks as preventive measure against coronavirus.

Representative image (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A leading digital healthcare start-up on Saturday announced that COVID-19 tests are now available on the platform.

In a statement, Bengaluru-based Practo said the company has partnered with Thyrocare to conduct the detection tests, which has been authorised by the Government of India and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

"Starting today, the test is available for Mumbai residents, and will soon be expanded to the rest of the country. A valid doctor's prescription, duly filled Test Requisition Form signed by the physician, and a photo ID card has to be presented at the time of testing," it said.

The test will be available at a cost of Rs 4,500 and can be booked online, Practo said.

Certified phlebotomists will collect the samples from the patients' homes directly, it said.

