Humanity first: RPF cops prepare, distribute food among destitute in Patna amid COVID-19 lockdown

PATNA: In a humanitarian gesture, Khichdi, biscuits and water bottles were distributed among the poor people residing around the Patna Junction by RPF personnel of East Central Railway (ECR) on Sunday amid a 21-day national lockdown announced the government to curb spread of coronavirus.

RPF IG, S Mayank, Commandant Suman Chaudhary, along with Police Incharge Vinod Kumar Singharranged the ration and prepared the food at their own cost and distributed it among the destitute and other affected by the lockdown.

The people were made to sit in a circle maintaining safe social distance.

A common hand washing machine was also installed for the people at the junction through which people can wash their hands with soap and water without touching the tap.

RPF IG, S Mayank, who ensured that the machine was functional said that people can be safe from the infection by practising hygiene and proper hand washing measures adding that the machine can prove useful especially due to the unavailibilty of hand sanitisers in the pharmacies.