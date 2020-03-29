STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SpiceJet pilot who last flew on March 21 tests positive for COVID-19

The last domestic flight that he operated was on March 21 from Chennai to Delhi.

Published: 29th March 2020 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

SpiceJet

For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: SpiceJet said on Sunday that one of its pilots who did not fly any international flight in March has tested positive for the coronavirus.

"One of our colleagues, a first officer with SpiceJet, has tested positive for COVID-19. The test report came on March 28. He did not operate any international flight in March 2020," the airline's spokesperson told PTI.

"The last domestic flight that he operated was on March 21 from Chennai to Delhi and since then he had quarantined himself at home," he added.

As a precautionary measure, the spokesperson said, all crew and staff who had been in direct contact with him have been asked to self-quarantine by staying at home for the next 14 days.

