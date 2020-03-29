STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Support pour in from many quarters for PM's emergency fund to fight coronavirus

President Ram Nath Kovind pledged to donate a month's salary to the fund to 'help the nation tide over the crisis of COVID-19' and appealed to countrymen to donate generously to it.

Published: 29th March 2020 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi. (File photo| Twitter screengrab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: President, Union ministers, ministries, government-run organisations and individuals and private bodies contributed or made a pledge to donate to the newly created PM CARES Fund on Sunday and Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked them for contributing to India's fight against the new coronavirus.

President Ram Nath Kovind pledged to donate a month's salary to the fund to "help the nation tide over the crisis of COVID-19" and appealed to countrymen to donate generously to it.

The railways, the country's largest public-sector employer, will donate Rs 151 crore to the fund, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said.

"Following PM's call, I, Suresh Angadi will donate one month's salary, 13 lakh railway, PSU employees will donate one day's salary, equal to Rs 151 crore to PM-CARES fund," Goyal said.

Angadi is his deputy.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also announced his decision to donate one month's salary, with Army, Navy and Air Force personnel and the ministry's employees deciding to donate a day's salary, amounting to a total of Rs 500 crore.

"It is estimated that around Rs 500 crore will be collectively provided by the Defence Ministry to the fund from various wings, including Army, Navy, Air Force, defence PSUs and others," a spokesperson said.

The Union government has set up the public charitable trust under the name Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Prime Minister Modi is the chairman of the trust and its members include defence minister, home minister and finance minister.

Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Dharmendra Pradhan and Prakash Javadekar were among others who have made a similar announcement.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad too have donated their one month's salary towards fighting the pandemic.

The ruling BJP has announced that all its MPs will contribute a month's salary to the cause.

With Modi's decision to set up this fund, all donations from his party leaders will likely go towards it, a person familiar with the matter said.

The party has also asked all its MPs, 303 in Lok Sabha and 83 in Rajya Sabha, to sanction Rs one crore from the annual Rs five-crore MP Local Area Development Scheme they receive towards combating the virus.

Javadekar said he will give Rs one crore to the fund and a similar amount to Pune administration.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has donated Rs 21 lakh, collected from its employees who it said has volunteered to contribute, to PM-CARES Fund.

The Group A employees have donated two-day salary and Group B and C employees one day's salary to the fund, the CBSE said in a statement.

Home Minister Amit Shah said in a tweet that the Central Armed Police Forces contributed Rs 116 crore to the fund, a total of one day salary of its personnel.

Various ministries have said employees' contribution is voluntary and those not keen on it may opt out.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker On Birla have also donated a month's salary.

After President Kovind made his donation pledge, Modi hailed him, saying he is leading the way and inspiring the nation.

The prime minister also tweeted his thanks and praise to people and organisations after they posted their decision to contribute to the fund.

After the JSW said it will contribute Rs 100 crore to the fund, Modi said the poorest of the poor will benefit from their remarkable gesture.

"I am extremely proud of our industrial leaders, who are rising to the occasion and contributing towards a healthy India." Modi said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi Coronavirus COVID-19 PM CARES India Lockdown
India Matters
No need to panic, we can easily defeat COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
'There's nothing to fear': An Indian COVID-19 survivor's experience
GHMC and medical team providing free food and health check up for migrant workersNampally exhibition ground in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
From a psychiatrist: How to stay positive during the coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp